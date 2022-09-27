HART — The newly formed H-Art Project, an initiative to “bring more art to Hart,” will host its first annual Fall ArtWalk, Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. in downtown Hart. The community is invited to this free event and enjoy the works of 10 different artists. Participants are invited to visit local businesses, meet the artists, view their work, make purchases if they wish and enjoy light refreshments.
Featured artists will include Cathy Jones, Handmade Quilt Display at Heggs Fine Furniture, 112 E. Main St.; Gail Zeiger, Paintings/Drawings at Dale & Gail’s Museum & Art Gallery, 27 S. State St.; Dan and Jodi Ellinger, “Better Than One” Musical Duo at Jellico Permanent Makeup, 49 S. State St.; Doug Bacon, Metal Sculptures and Watercolors at Hart Barber Shop, 311 E. Main St.; Alan Moul, HartPrize Mural Artist finalist with “Oceana Thriving” at Hart Commons Park; Monica Crothers, HartPrize Mural Artist finalist with “Love of the Hart, Artist Grows the Garden” at Hart Commons Park; Jimmy Cobb, HartPrize Mural Artist finalist “The Cyclist” at Hart Commons Park; Miss Natalie’s Haven of Dance, Ballet Dance Demonstrations (11:30, 12:30, 1:30) at Hart Commons Park; Stephanie Schmiedeknecht, Spinner and Textile Artist at Morningside Pallet Merchandise, 28 S. State St. and Maria Vandersluys, Mixed Mediums at Reflections Upscale Resale 55 S. State St..
The HartPrize finalists murals will be unveiled in a special ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on Hart Commons at East Main and State streets. The public is invited to vote for their favorite mural during the month of October by texting the word “vote: to 231-721-2777 and follow the prompt. First place will receive $750, Second place will receive $500 and Third will receive $250.
The first Fall ArtWalk ‘22 is just one of the many events the H-Art Project has planned in the coming months. Its goal is to have 25 art installations in place by the year 2025. “We hope many will attend our first Fall ArtWalk, stroll through downtown and visit the many wonderful artists who will be there. Visitors can enjoy live music and refreshments as well. Hart’s Social Zone allows the opportunity to purchase an alcoholic beverage from Hart Pizza, Kristi’s Pour Hours or La Probadita to sip while you stroll. Organizers are also encouraging everyone to stop by the H-Art Project tent on The Commons to vote for their choice of where the Tin Man sculpture should be located,” said Nichole Kleiner, community development director for the City of Hart.
Walking tour maps and artist lineups will be available on Saturday or from the www.takemetohart.org website.