HART — Technology is constantly changing. As soon as one new device or technology rolls out, it starts to become obsolete. Hart Public Schools Technology, whose last major tech overhaul was completed in 2010 with the addition of smart boards in every classroom, was awarded a $518,000 grant in November from the Thompson Foundation, a private foundation founded in 1999 by Bob and Ellen Thompson of Detroit.
“The Thompsons sold their asphalt business (the largest in Michigan) and retired. Since that time they have created numerous grants for both schools and colleges. This specific grant was for rural schools and technology. It’s more than just devices,” said Hart Superintendent Mark Platt. “It is heavily focused on student learning and teacher development.”
At a time when the way education is being done has completely changed, the grant could come at no better time it seems.
“The grant funds will be used for several areas and in three ‘tiers’. Teacher workstations are the early tier. In early February, the admins were trained for two days in Grand Rapids and later in the month, we will have a core team of teachers trained as well. The second tier focuses on replacing the audiovisual equipment in every room along with continuous professional development. The third tier is a segment for our STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and robotics programs. One of the major components will be to introduce a Learning Management System (LMS) called Schoology. It is owned by our Student Management System (SMS) PowerSchool. This becomes a one-stop-shop for students, teachers and parents in regards to curriculum content, daily progress on achievement and standards-based report cards in real-time. We will be able to embed technology into Schoology to help enhance the instructional delivery as well,” Platt said.
School board member and one of the district’s robotics team mentors, Chad Coker said, “The process started about a year ago. The district received a letter from the Thompson Foundation that said we were ‘qualified’ to apply for a grant, but on the surface it sounded almost too good to be true. We looked further into it and talked to other schools to be sure it was legit. After learning it was totally legit, we applied. By the beginning of this school year, we’d learned we were in the Top 10 contenders, at which point we had a round of interviews and more paperwork. Then in October we were named in the Top 4, and a team from the foundation did an on-site visit. Thankfully, Hart is in a really solid position financially. I hated to say we needed the money, we aren’t desperate, but I knew we could do some really good things with the grant. The foundation is most interested in partnering with ‘Best Practice Schools.’ This grant involves not just the purchase of hardware, but ongoing professional development. Currently, Grass Lake Public Schools is their benchmark for a ‘Best Practice School.’ I told them ‘we’re not looking to do this, we’re looking to do this better than anyone else.’ The money comes in different stages. I, of course, am really excited about the $50,000 that the Robotics Team will receive. We’ll be able to purchase some equipment that will take our teams to the next level.”
“The grant covers a three-year timeline. The funds are released to us as we progress through the grant steps,” said Platt.
“It will be really important for the school to follow through,” said Coker.
Hart Public Schools Technology Director Jason Gale said, “The grant isn’t about buying more equipment, it’s about leading change, curriculum, instruction and how assessments can be differentiated through the implementation of technology. It’s focused on helping teachers expand their skill sets through professional development and making learning more student-centered versus just the traditional teacher in the front of the classroom. The grant will be broken down into three different phases. Phase 1 is professional development for the building administrators, including myself, on such topics as the instructional vision of the district, modern skills for success and creating steps for implementing the technology integration district-wide. At the end of this month, we will be sending some teaching staff to be our research and development team, where they will start using the new LMS (Schoology). Then, Communications by Design Consulting (CBD) out of Ada, will come into the district and start doing shoulder to shoulder coaching for six days. Phase 2 will include the second part of training for administrators, along with a transformation orientation for all teaching staff. Other steps to full implementation will start this summer with the installation of teacher devices ($63,200); classroom audio-visual upgrades to be installed by December ($208,000); then next school year (2021-22) shoulder to shoulder coaching will take place with staff. Phase 3 will include more shoulder to shoulder coaching along with $50,000 to go towards STEM and Robotics programs in Hart. Fifteen teachers will be selected to attend CBD’s three-day, Project-Based Learning (PBL) Academy in Ada,” Gale said.
According to the CBD website, the academy allows teachers the time to plan a full PBL unit, rooted in their content standards, while also exploring new strategies and activities they can implement with their students.
“Students will be trained in the new LMS by teaching staff and information will be provided to parents on how to use it to its fullest extent as the programming rolls out.”
“Moving forward, everyone across campus will be involved, as this is the kind of work that you do with people. The collaboration and expectation will be very high, and this will not be easy work. However, growth requires a certain amount of challenge and at times discomfort. This includes me as well. It is time for me to learn right with everyone else. We have had a chance to watch the growth in staff with technology this year due to the pandemic, and it is truly going to be exciting to watch everyone grow and get better at the craft and science of education and educating with technology,” said Platt.
“I am very excited to have this opportunity for our students to be able to have their learning environment change with the times. The school district is dedicated to supporting this initiative and will be hiring a person to continue the technology coaching and integration for our staff in the future,” Gale said.