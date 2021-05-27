Hart Public Schools will host the only Memorial Day parade in Oceana County Monday, May 31.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Lincoln and State streets and proceed to the Hart Cemetery. “There will be a short program there honoring our fallen soldiers and veterans,” said Hart Schools Superintendent Mark Platt.
With the retirement of long-time band director John Taranko, Platt wanted to give him a proper send-off. “Because this is Mr. T’s last year leading the band, all HPS band alumni are invited to walk with the band to the cemetery,” said Platt. “Feel free to meet the band at the Hart City Hall staging area and follow the band to the cemetery.”
People interested in participating in the parade can call the superintendent’s office at 231-873-6223.