The Hart Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) has announced the purchase of the property known as Ceres Solutions at 3 & 15 W. Main and 15 Courtland streets in downtown Hart. Nearly two years ago, Ceres Solutions consolidated operations, vacating the Hart location. The TIFA board took an interest in the downtown property to ensure it is redeveloped to its highest and best use for the community. According to the TIFA plan, the board has the authority to acquire, by purchase or otherwise, land or property, with the intent to improve the land within the downtown district for the use in whole or in part of any public or private person or corporation or a combination of them. “After speaking with the Ceres Solutions Board of Directors, it was apparent that they had the community’s best interest in mind. They were willing to help TIFA acquire the property with the understanding that its future use would benefit the community,” said Nichole Kleiner, Economic and Community Development director. “They made a generous offer and worked patiently with us through the process.”
TIFA closed on the property in early March 2023 and will look to the community for suggestions to help shape the future use of this property.
“I want to express my gratitude to Ceres Solutions; it is not often that a hundred-year-old community can redevelop a whole city block”, said Rob Splane, city manager.
As a Redevelopment Ready Community, Hart qualifies for consultation services from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to guide the community through visioning sessions and develop renderings to attract development.
“Ceres is proud to have given the City of Hart an opportunity to build something new that can strengthen downtown and benefit residents and visitors for years to come”, said Jeff Troike, CEO, Ceres Solutions.