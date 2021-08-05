A 53-year-old Hart Township woman was injured after her personal watercraft was struck by a pleasure boat in Crystal Lake in Hart Township Aug. 3.
The Oceana County Sheriff's Office, Life EMS and Hart Area Fire Department were dispatched to Crystal Lake at 7:45 p.m. for a reported boating accident. According to the sheriff’s office the caller to 911 told dispatchers that a boat had struck a personal watercraft. When sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they found that the injured person was being brought into shore by a boat.
The operator of the 18-foot Four Winns pleasurecraft boat was a 71-year-old man from Grand Haven. The Four Winns boat was towing a water skier and had a spotter on the boat. The Four Winns boat struck the operator of the personal watercraft who was swimming in the water and was holding on to the watercraft when struck. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this boating accident.
“Our waterways in Oceana County are a true treasure to our area, and we encourage everyone to enjoy them when they can,” said Sheriff Craig Mast in a press release. “It is important for us to emphasize how important water safety is. Making sure that people are doing their specific jobs (driving the boat, being the spotter) when enjoying water sports is critical.”
No other information was available.