Michigan State Police Trooper Matt Demny, a graduate of the 122nd Trooper Recruit School. assigned to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post, has received the Community Policing Outstanding Achievement Award for his outstanding efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of people in his community. Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP, recently recognized his efforts during a virtual ceremony.
Trooper Demny is looked to as a true leader in his community where he has worked tirelessly to build solid relationships with first responders, businesses, organizations and community members alike. He also has a noticeable presence in the Mason County school system through programs he participates in, including “Read with a Hero” and a charity dodge ball game called “Kids versus Cops.”
Recognizing a financial need within the Pere Marquette Fire Department, Trooper Demny took it upon himself to coordinate a community grant between Walmart and the fire department, which hosts a detachment of the Hart Post, that resulted in a $1,000 grant for facility upgrades. In December, Trooper Demny spearheaded an effort to purchase a swing set for the children of Grant Township Firefighter Michael Buitendorp, who had tragically died on-duty the month before.
During the holidays, when Trooper Demny became aware of leftover meals at a local church, he enlisted the assistance of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and together they coordinated a meal drop-off to an unemployed Army veteran and his disabled child, whom he had previously met while on patrol.