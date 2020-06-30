HART — Over 270 people from Oceana and Newaygo counties joined a virtual town hall meeting, Monday, June 29 with District Health Department #10 officials to address some of the questions surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Oceana and Newaygo counties. On the call were Jennifer Taylor, public information officer, Kevin Hughes - health officer, Dr. Jennifer Morse - medical director, Robin Walicki - clinical supervisor, Sarah Oleniczak - deputy health officer and Lori Simon - food division supervisor.
In an overview, Hughes reported that as of 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, there were 620 reported cases of COVID-19 in the 10 counties represented in District Health Department #10. Of those, 254 were in Oceana County with 82 reportedly recovered. Newaygo has reported cases of 158 with 103 reportedly recovered. A person is considered “recovered” if they are still living 30 days after a positive test. There have been 16 deaths within DHD#10; three of those deaths occurred in Oceana County.
As with any communicable diseases, whether it is chicken pox or coronavirus, health departments follow the same protocol in their case investigation and contact tracing. They record all contacts the infected individual may have come into contact with 48 hours prior to the time their symptoms began, and the time when they are most infectious. These would be anyone the affected individual was in contact with less than six feet away from for more than 15 minutes. This is a universal protocol.
Hughes reported the information related to the actual outbreaks with both Oceana and Newaygo counties. Within Oceana County 2 out of 3 cases have been associated with five different locations, not public businesses, farms and factories, isolated to the public. Two outbreaks of those five different locations have 80 percent of the cases. Family members who became infected as a result of the initial illnesses were included in that 80 percent.
Following these introductory comments, the panel addressed a number of questions from the public; those that were emailed prior to the meeting as well as those posed during the meeting.
How are the numbers being reported? Infected individuals are reported by their address of residence therefore the health department website has case numbers listed by zip code. A related question asked if someone from Gerber Hospital goes to Spectrum in Grand Rapids for further treatment, where is that case reported? It would be reported by their zip code of residence, not in Grand Rapids numbers. The health department looks at the data with their epidemiologist . Numbers reported in Oceana are of people living here for months at a time.
What about contact tracing? “We are finding that people are pretty good historians. There are some people who don’t want to reveal everything or are suspicious of our research. But for the most part we aren’t receiving much push back. The public wants to help stop the spread as much as we do,” said Walicki. “Our nurse Claire Jansen, is working directly with the human resource departments of businesses most affected. They have been more than willing to offer whatever assistance they can to be sure people are notified.”
Shouldn’t the county require the wearing of masks? “Mask-wearing directives have already been put in place by the state, but the trouble is enforcement. Our law enforcement officers are already stretched thin. It’s a partner effort, we all need to police ourselves in this. The wearing of masks protects other people, not just yourself. It shows respect for your community members. If you can be six feet apart whether inside or outside, you don’t need to wear a mask. But masking is just one part of the puzzle and slowing the spread of the disease,” said Morse.
What about antibody testing? “Antibody testing is something you would need to get approved through your health care provider. Unfortunately there is a high false negative rate and the testing doesn’t tell if you’re fully immune or for how long,” said Morse.
Can pools and water parks be open? “Outdoor public pools should be operating at a 50 percent capacity. The only indoor pools and water parks allowed to operate are located in five northern counties and the Upper Peninsula,” said Hughes.
Should there be bar and restaurant closures? “We haven’t really had that discussion yet. Something like that might have to come from the state. It would depend on our investigations of any outbreaks,” said Hughes.
Will you announce businesses that have outbreaks? “Right now we are only announcing that non-public businesses are the ones most affected. We don’t want to do or say anything that might hurt a business’ image, reputation or employees. We will continue to share information to the extent possible to protect the public. Businesses are welcome to put out press releases and we would be able to help with that if that is what they wanted to do,” said Morse.
What is the testing time frame? “Right now we are seeing test results can take anywhere from one to nine days. It is important to note that the data that is reported on a daily basis reflects test results received that day. That number does not reflect the number of people who got sick that day, only the number of cases confirmed that day.
Has there been any farm worker training? “The MSU Extension Service will be doing a training in July. We know about disease prevention, but we aren’t farmers, so it is best to have those who know the ins and outs of farm operations leading that type of training,” said Morse.
What have affected businesses been doing to mitigate further spread? “Businesses are encouraging employees to stay home if they are ill. They are screening employees and making it easy for employees to use safety measures. We have toolkits on our website that give recommendations to businesses,” said Hughes.
Are all employees in businesses with outbreaks being tested? “We’re not mandating testing. A great majority of employees are getting tested. We are seeing some businesses testing for the virus before an employee starts with the company,” said Morse.
Do you have to wear a mask if you are asthmatic? “Some people cannot tolerate masks and in those situations, face shields are an option. The added benefit is that with a face shield it is more difficult to touch your face. If masks or shields aren’t an option, a person may need to avoid public settings for the time being,” said Morse.
What are the main symptoms that you are seeing in infected people? “Fever and dry cough are the most common symptoms we are seeing. Although some people have exhibited sore throats, runny noses, loss of smell or taste or lower intestinal issues. Some people have felt horrible for weeks, others have felt nothing. It really is all over the place,” said Morse.
What are your predictions for coming weeks? “Obviously we can’t predict with any certainty, but we certainly hope that the numbers level off and decrease. More and more people will be tested, but testing is only a snapshot in time. It only shows a person’s state of health on that day,” said Morse.
What percentage of Oceana cases actually reside in other states? “Most cases reported in Oceana are year round residents. Because we live in an area of the state where agriculture and tourism are predominant, there are probably more cases here than show in our numbers. That would be because cases are being reported in a person’s county of permanent residence, not necessarily where they contracted or discovered they had the illness. It really depends on what health department reports on the case.
There have been some cases our staff have done the investigation on, but the case ended up being reported in another district or county,” said Morse.
How long will we have to do these preventative measures? “Again, we can’t predict a time frame with any certainty. Until we have a good vaccine or natural infection of 60-70 percent of the population worldwide, we wouldn’t consider COVID-19 to be under control. My best guess is 12-24 months down the road. We need to continue to be vigilant so we don’t have to go back to Stage 1 and start over.”
What about nursing home employees who may have been exposed yet are considered essential workers, so return to work? “Someone who works in a nursing facility is considered an essential worker. If they become exposed they are monitored by their employer or the health department. They should take the necessary precautions at work and if they do become ill, they need to stay home for 14 days,” said Morse.
In Newaygo County, more cases are in the southern part of the county. Could northern parts of Newaygo see loosened restrictions? “It may appear that more cases are in the southern part of Newaygo, however, cases are reported according to where the individual resides. They may work, shop and do business in other areas away from their home zip code. As you can see, the reporting can get very complicated,” said Hughes.
Are restaurant staff required to wear masks? “Yes, especially at check out and if they are delivering food. In kitchens, staff should be wearing masks if they cannot maintain 6 feet social distancing. All restaurant staff should be wearing gloves,” said Simon.
It has been said that there could be 10 times more cases than are actually reported. “It is hard to estimate. Other cities have found that actual cases can be 4-10 times higher than reported. We just have to assume that everyone is infected, including ourselves. It is going to take a long time to sort out all of the data we have been collecting all these months,” said Morse.
Do you have any information about blood types and an increased risk to coronavirus? “The jury is still out on that idea, we need more data,” said Morse.
What about air conditioning circulating the virus? “The more air circulation and movement the better. Air movement helps dilute the virus. We don’t recommend people stop using their air conditioners or fans. If outside air can be brought in, that is helpful to keep the air as fresh as possible,” said Morse.
What is DHD#10 doing to educate the public? “The DHD#10 website (dhd10.org) has many valuable resources and links including prevention videos and information in Spanish. Our staff are working directly with affected families, such as bringing food and doing well-being checks. We are distributing masks in the community. We want to continue to work with the public to educate and inform,” said Hughes.
Those with other questions, are invited to contact the DHD#10 Health Department in Oceana County at 231-873-2193.