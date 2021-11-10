It’s that time of year again when District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) in Hart hosts its annual Winter Coat Drive to help keep Oceana County residents warm.
This year, in collaboration with GHSP, Gray and Company, Hansen Foods, the Oceana County Council on Aging, Peterson Farms Inc., Shelby State Bank and the United Way of the Lakeshore, donations of new or gently used adult and children-sized winter coats, snow pants, winter boots, hats and gloves are being sought to provide free to families in need. In addition to these donations, personal hygiene donations are also being accepted.
Donations can be dropped off through Nov. 17th during normal business hours at the following locations:
District Health Department #10: 3986 N. Oceana Drive, Hart.
Hansen Foods: 3750 W. Polk Road, Hart.
Oceana County Council on Aging: 4250 W. Tyler Road, Hart.
Shelby State Bank- Hart Branch: 811 S. State Street, Hart.
Shelby State Bank- Pentwater Branch: 388 S. Hancock Street, Pentwater.
Shelby State Bank- Shelby Branch: 242 N. Michigan Avenue, Shelby.
The official Winter Coat Distribution Event will be Nov. 18 from 3-6 p.m. at DHD#10’s Hart office. DHD#10 will also be providing individuals with the opportunity to receive their flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine.
Thanks to a partnership with Molina Healthcare, anyone who comes to the Health Department during the Winter Coat Distribution Event can pick up a free coat and a slice of pizza, courtesy of Molina Healthcare. In addition, anyone who receives a flu and/or COVID vaccine during the event will be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes, including a grand prize drawing for an Air Fryer.
For more information about the Winter Coat Drive or the Winter Coat Distribution Event, please call DHD#10 at 231-873-2193.