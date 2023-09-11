Health department to host flu clinic Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 54 min ago District Health Department No. 10 (DHD#10) announces their upcoming COVID-19/Flu vaccination clinics.The Oceana County clinic is scheduled for Sept. 14 from 9-11 a.m. at the Oceana County Council on Aging, 4250 W. Tyler Road, Hart. Tags Medicine Hospitals Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView