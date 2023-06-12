June 27, 2023 is National HIV Testing Day, a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.
In support of National HIV Testing Day, District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No.10) is promoting its Walk-in HIV Testing Clinics. Each DHD#10 location will have its own walk-in HIV testing clinic.
The Oceana DHD No. 10 clinic is scheduled for 1-3:30 p.m. at 3986 N. Oceana Drive, Hart.
Additional vaccines will be available at each clinic. Please bring your insurance cards. However, insurance is not required for testing or vaccination, and you will not be refused service based on your ability to pay.
DHD No. 10 offers rapid HIV tests and can provide results in 20 minutes. Schedule an HIV test today at any DHD No. 10 location. Services are confidential, LGBTQ friendly, and no one will ever be denied service due to inability to pay. Walk-ins are also welcome, or you can order a free at-home HIV test kit to test yourself at your convenience.
To schedule a rapid HIV test, call 888-217-3904. To order a free at-home HIV test kit, visit https://www.dhd10.org/hivtest/. You can order free condoms by visiting https://www.dhd10.org/mail-order-condoms/.
Learn more about DHD No. 10’s sexual health services by visiting https://www.dhd10.org/sexualhealth.