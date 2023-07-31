District Health Department No. 10 (DHD#10) is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics at its locations throughout the month of August. These school readiness clinics will have vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations and a chance to meet Spiderman and Elsa.
In Oceana County, the clinic will be Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the health department, 3986 N. Oceana Dr., Hart.
Any child or adolescent ages 3-19 that needs immunizations, or visual and hearing screenings, to attend school, preschool or daycare are invited to register. Residents can register by calling 231-355-7525.
Michigan law requires children to be up-to-date with required immunizations on or before the first day of school/childcare. A child who fails to meet this requirement will not be admitted to school/childcare.
The Revised School Code (Act 451 of 1976, section 380.1177) requires that parents of children entering kindergarten present a statement to school officials confirming that they have received the Michigan Department of Community Health Vision Screening or a statement, signed by a licensed eye care practitioner (optometrist or ophthalmologist) or medical/osteopathic physician, indicating that a child’s eyes have been examined at least once after age three and before initial school entry may also be presented.
Michigan passed a law to give children the opportunity to receive a dental assessment prior to starting school, called the Michigan Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment Program (KOHA). Michigan KOHA helps ensure each student is healthy and ready for a No.10 is providing no cost oral health assessments for children.
For more information on School Readiness, visit https://www.dhd10.org/parents-families/school-readiness/.