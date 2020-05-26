The new Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team (H.E.A.R.T.) aims to pump $17,500 into Hart businesses through its #TakeMeToHart Gift Card Incentive Program (GCIP).
For every $25 gift card purchased from a local business using H.E.A.R.T.’s online portal – bars, restaurants, retailers, service businesses, etc — the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team will add a $10 match, making the value of the card $35 for the first 500 gift cards sold. Once the program sells out, businesses will be issued a check for the amount they sold during the campaign, including the contribution from H.E.A.R.T.
“This program aims to provide a local stimulus to help our small businesses during these unprecedented times. They’ve been here to support us when we need them, it’s our turn to return the support,” said Nichole Steel, Community & Economic Development Director for the City of Hart.
Gift cards are available for purchase by visiting www.takemetohart.org.
If you are interested in sponsoring a second round of gift cards to help small businesses, contact the H.E.A.R.T. office at 231-301-8449 or info@takemetohart.org.
For more information visit www.takemetohart.org. Full program details are available here.