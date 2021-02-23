The Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team is now accepting applications for the Match on Main reimbursement grant program, provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support new or expanding place-based businesses by providing up to $25,000 in funding to support an eligible small business. People reading this and outside the City of Hart can contact their local unit of government, downtown development authority, or other downtown management or community development organization and they can apply on your behalf. The application deadline is March 1 at 8 a.m.
The program is administered and managed by the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team (HEART). HEART will select one eligible business in the downtown or other eligible business district to include in the application for support.
Eligible businesses:
The business is within the boundaries of the community the applicant serves
The business sells products and/or services face to face and has a physical location within a traditional downtown, neighborhood or commercial district, or area planned and zoned for concentrated development
The business is headquartered in Michigan
The business has not received or been approved for an MEDC Match on Main grant within the last 24 months.
Eligible use of funds:
Grants may be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure related to COVID19 recovery efforts and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses. Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community will also be considered. The FY21 Match on Main Program is not a COVID19 relief program and does not address the immediate challenges that small businesses are facing as a result of COVID19 impacts.
Funding is provided as a reimbursement of eligible activities and must be disbursed within six months of grant agreement execution.
Applicants must provide a 10 percent match if awarded the grant
Contact Nichole Steel, Economic & Community Development Director for HEART if you have any questions 517-278-2070.