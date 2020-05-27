Due to heavy rains Tuesday afternoon, the Oceana County Road Commission indefinitely closed Harrison Road, east of 166th Avenue (Village of Walkerville). The road commission reported that the road has washed out and the bridge in that area is questionable. A detour route (144th Avenue, north to Madison Road, east to 176th Avenue) was being established. Questions can be directed to the road commission at 231-873-4226.
Heavy rains prompt OCRC to close Harrison Road
John Cavanagh
