The United Way of the Lakeshore, serving Oceana, Newaygo, and Muskegon counties, will present two “Heroes United” parades, celebrating veterans and first responders in Oceana and Newaygo counties Nov. 10 in downtown Fremont, and Nov. 11 in Muskegon, featuring the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
The Oceana and Newaygo affiliates of the United Way of the Lakeshore, and their respective chambers of commerce and veteran affiliate groups. are putting the final touches to the parade entries and events for this dual-county tribute to veterans, beginning with a Parade of Honor in downtown Fremont at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, starting on South Stewart Avenue, turning down Main Street and ending at the Veterans Memorial Park.
Oceana County participants in the Fremont parade will include Oceana VFW Posts 6017 and 1329; Oceana County American Legion Posts 30, 234, and 411; Oceana County Marine Corps League Detachment 1225; Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs; Oceana County Asparagus Queen Tara Oomen; Oceana County Miss Veteran 2014 Gina Mead and Oceana County Asparagus Queen 2019 Lori Beggs; State of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency; and Michigan State Police. Brenda Hilderbrandt, will represent the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Dan Hallack, from Hallack Contracting, will provide logistical support to the veteran population in the parade.
Oceana and Newaygo county government will be represented by village presidents and city mayors in a horse drawn carriage. Representatives from Oceana County will include Vicky Platt, mayor of Hart; Paul Inglis, president, Village of Shelby; Jeff Hodges, president, Village of Pentwater; and Donald Richards, president, Village of New Era. An Honor Guard Ceremony, in Veterans Memorial Park will follow the parade, with veteran representation from both Oceana and Newaygo counties, and a special presentation will be made to honor the Gold Star families from each county. Oceana Gold Star families are the Dale Robbins family of Pentwater, the Dawn Ackley family of Hesperia and the Rick Witeeven family of Shelby.
Following the ceremony, families can have their photos taken with the Clydesdales, and walk over to the refreshment tent for free donuts, provided by area grocers, and apple cider, provided by Peterson Farms. Veteran-owned food trucks will also be on hand to provide food for purchase. Families can also meet with various veteran groups from each county to receive information, resources and gifts. Representing Oceana County in the veterans tent will be the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs, the Oceana Coalition of Veterans, the VA Center Mobile Unit and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
For additional information on the United Way of the Lakeshore “Heroes United” parades, in both Fremont and Muskegon, please visit the United Way of the Lakeshore website at https://unitedwaylakeshore.org/heroesunited.
Please contact Barbara Sims at barbara@unitedwaylakeshore.org to learn more about programs and supported donations to the United Way of the Lakeshore in the Oceana community or make a secure donation online at: www.GiveOceana.org.