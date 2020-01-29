Due to illness, Hesperia Community Schools will be closed at least until next Monday, Feb. 3.
Superintendent Vaughn White said in a Jan. 29 press release that the district has been closely monitoring attendance as it had recently noticed the influx of flu and other illnesses. Attendance rates were remaining steady at approximately 85 percent district-wide up until this week.
White said upon the completion of the day Tuesday, attendance rate district-wide dropped to 78 percent. According to White, health departments recommend schools consider closing when they near the 75 percent attendance rate due to illness. Health departments also recommend schools close for at least a four-day period.
“Given the declining health of students and staff, we decided to close school for the rest of this week,” White said. “We are hopeful to have our attendance back up to normal on Monday. During the period of time the district is closed it will receive a thorough cleaning by an enhanced custodial staff.”
Hesperia Community Schools is a district with all schools under one roof with 900 students K-12 hosting an ISD Pre-school program with approximately 50 additional students.