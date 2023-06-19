A Hesperia woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of critical injuries following a single-vehicle crash west of the Water Road intersection in Grant Township last Friday, June 16.
According to the unapproved Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Tina Marie Davison, 59, of 7800 E. Jackson Rd., Hesperia, was the front seat passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Phillip Gale Davison, 61, of the same address. The report indicates Phillip Davison may have suffered a heart attack, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway and strike a tree. He was taken to Trinity Mercy Health in Muskegon for treatment. Both were wearing seat belts.
The report indicates Phillip Davison was traveling east on Winston Road when the 7:09 p.m. crash occurred. Rear seat passenger Jame Wayn Gluc, 4, of 1548 Francis Ave., Muskegon, also was taken to Trinity Mercy Health for treatment before being flown to Grand Rapids. Gluc also was wearing a seat belt.