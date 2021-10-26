Winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Robo Cash instant game online sent an Oceana County woman into shock.
“I like playing Robo Cash and Steampunk Treasures online,” said Wilma Seng, 80. “I seem to be pretty lucky on those games, but I was shocked to win $100,000!
“It didn’t sink in right away that I had won. I went into my account history and saw: ‘Prize Pending: $100,000.’ I blurted out: ‘Prize pending for how much?!’ Winning is just all so surreal!”
Seng, of Hesperia, visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to do some home renovations and then invest the remainder. “Winning is so exciting! I have won a little here and there, but never anything like this,” Seng said.