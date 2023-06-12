A Holton man was transported to Trinity Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for treatment following a motorcycle/pick-up truck accident June 9.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Edward Stephen Chvala, 35, of 9235 Roosevelt Road, Holton, was transported to the hospital following the 6:37 p.m. accident. The report indicates he sustained severe injuries after being struck by a 2001 Ford pick-up being driven by Nicholas James Gale, 31, of 121 S. Winter St. Hesperia, at the intersection of South Avenue and State Street in the Village of Hesperia. The report indicates Chvala was traveling west on West South Avenue on a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
According to the report Gale was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was suspected of operating under the influence. Chvala was wearing a helmet.