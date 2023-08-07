This is an annual call to clean out your basement and garage and look for old, unused, or mystery products that require safe disposal.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day (HHW) is scheduled for Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations within Oceana, Mason and Manistee counties. The collection site in Oceana County will be at the Department of Public Works building at 1010 State St. in Hart.
The collection is open to county residents who wish to drop off household materials only. Hazardous waste will not be accepted from businesses except for pesticides in which case pesticide users such as agribusinesses, greenhouses and golf courses can use this service.
Accepted materials include used motor oil, automotive fluids, cleaners, adhesives, pool chemicals, pesticides, oil-based paints, varnish, electronics, medications and more. Small appliances such as mini-fridges, dehumidifiers and air conditioners containing Freon will be accepted for a mandatory fee.
Materials are reused, recycled or safely disposed of by certified contractors ensuring that the waste stays out of local soil and water. Items that are not accepted include tires, Styrofoam, latex paint and large appliances, among others.
For a full listing of materials accepted (and those that are not), go to www.OceanaConservation.org or visit your local township office and request a brochure.
The event is made possible every year thanks to financial support from Oceana, Mason and Manistee counties, townships and municipalities in the three-county area as well as donations from supporting organizations and private donors. Donations at the time of drop off are encouraged. A suggested donation of $15 per car/truck load will help generate the additional funds needed to support this year’s collection.
Volunteers are welcome to help load electronics and sort batteries. If you’d like to learn more about how to get involved as a volunteer or support the event as a sponsor, please call 231-861-5600.