The County of Oceana and Dogwood Community Development would like to invite elected officials, municipal personnel, school districts, community leaders, developers, stakeholders, and the general public to the official presentation of the Oceana County Housing Needs Assessment.
The presentation is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 9-11 a.m. at the West Michigan Research Station, 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart.
The nation faces a serious shortage of housing, but how does Oceana County compare? Do we have enough housing or do we need more? And if we need more, what type of housing?
This comprehensive study conducted by Bowen National Research dives deep into local data and gives people great insight into how the county is affected. Patrick Bowen, president of Bowen National Research, will present the main findings of its report and how locals can be proactive in addressing housing needs to attract and retain students in schools, talent for area employers, and ensure that Oceana remains a community where people can thrive. All are welcome.