A possible housing needs assessment and update on the Peterson Farms housing project north of Shelby were discussed by the Shelby Village Council at its May 23 meeting.
In recent months, the village and township have been in discussions related to extending water and sewer to the proposed housing development just north of the village limits.
“It was agreed that annexing the development to the Village of Shelby should be considered and is the most beneficial option. The details will continue to be worked through and will be presented to both the Shelby Township Board and village council as necessary,” stated a memo to council from village Administrator Brady Selner.
Richard Raffaelli, COO of Peterson Farms added, “It’s a win-win for the township and the village. It increases the tax base for both entities and increases the area’s housing inventory.”
Kittie Tuinstra of Dogwood Community Development presented the organization’s plan to apply for Oceana County’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to conduct a county-wide housing needs assessment. The assessment would look at the next five years and look at all housing elements in the county — demographics, economics, types, barriers, market, supply and demand. Dogwood hopes to be awarded the grant and will contract with Bowen National Research for a base cost of $24,000. The assessment would assess the county as a whole, as well as three sub-market areas running north to south — the Lakeshore, the Oceana Drive corridor and the eastern portion of the county. Tuinstra wanted to make the council aware that there are different options available which can be added to the base assessment, if desired. A village “community profile” specific to the Village of Shelby could be added at a cost of $2,000 to the village. Council was informed that Shelby Township has committed $2,400 for a Farmworker Housing assessment to be attached to the grant application as well.
“The application is due in June, with the grant committee to make a decision by late June, early July. It would take about five months for the base study once we signed a contract with Bowen,” Tuinstra said. “Additional services would be on top of that timeline,” she added.
“If I remember correctly it was in 2005 that a housing needs assessment was last completed for Shelby,” said village President Paul Inglis.
There was some reservation from the council as to what kinds of information the assessment would include for the $2,000. Tuinstra informed the council that she could reach out to Bowen and find out. She also said that when applying for grants it is helpful for grant committees to see collaboration with other entities. The more support from various stakeholders the stronger the possibility the funds will be awarded. When it was time to take action, no one on council moved to make the $2,000 contribution. Council discussion revealed members were not comfortable committing any amount until they had further information. It was decided to submit a letter of support for now until more information is made available. The council plans to discuss its involvement further at an upcoming meeting.