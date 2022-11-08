The Hart Wesleyan Church has announced that Immigrant Connection is now open at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd., Hart.
After a very lengthy training and application process, organizers are now accredited by the Department of Justice as a recognized site to offer low-cost Immigration Legal Services to Oceana County and surrounding areas.
An initial consultation by appointment is $50. All consultations are confidential, giving the best possible information to anyone looking to move forward in an immigration process, or just to find out where they are and next steps.
To celebrate its opening, organizers are inviting the public to an open house grand opening Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Hart Wesleyan Church fellowship hall. Mexican food and snacks will be provided, along with further information about this new service to Oceana County.
For more information or to request a consultation, call Hart Wesleyan Church at 231-873-0832, open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or leave a voicemail).