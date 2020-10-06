Lately there’s been a great deal of concern about just how safe your vote is. Allegations of voter fraud have swept the country, only to be debunked by every legitimate authority, from FBI director Christopher Wray to the esteemed Brennan Center for Justice. According to the latter, there are nine false claims currently casting doubt about your vote. Among the most widely circulated: 1) There is widespread voting by ineligible individuals. 2) Millions of non-citizens are voting in droves. 3) The machines are rigged. 4) Recounts, audits and election contests are ways to steal an election. 5) People are voting more than once.
In reality, your vote is extraordinarily safe. According to Benona Township poll worker Ed Parsekian, “I want people to know that there are checks and balances in the system that we follow to the letter.”
Benona Township Clerk Margie Shaw echoes Parsekian’s observation. “There are a lot of safeguards here. People need to know that. For instance, it’s not possible to get more than one ballot. Your signature is right in our database. It’s swiped from your driver’s license. If someone has sent in a ballot and then shows up on Election Day to vote again, we have the ballot number, the date received and their signature. So they can’t get another ballot because it’s already in the system. When we swipe their driver’s license it will come up.
“And you can’t receive more than one ballot in the mail. I’ve had people tell me, ‘My neighbor says she got three ballots in the mail.’ Well, no, you didn’t get three ballots. You might have received three applications for ballots. The application and the actual ballot are entirely different things.”
Parsekian, a longtime resident of Stony Lake who has been a poll worker for four years, has the following advice for voters.
Register to vote. You can register online at vote.org, or by Googling “How do I register to vote in Michigan.” As of 2018, you can also now register on Election Day, at your county clerk or township office.
If you wish to vote by mail, you can get an application at your township clerk office, or online. And the chances of fraud are virtually nil. “We have a voter database of people registered with their addresses, and we’re always checking it,” says Parsekian. “Phantom voters won’t be on that list. It’s very rare to have anyone not on that list come in. Special cases are less than one percent.”
Your ballot will arrive in the mail. It should be well documented on the envelope as to where it’s coming from. Look for your township and the return address.
Inside the envelope will be a secrecy sleeve, and instructions for marking the ballot. “Those instructions are on a colored piece of paper so it jumps out at you,” notes Parsekian. “READ IT! That’s what we poll workers really don’t like, if you don’t follow instructions and it’s all wrong. I just heard a report on ‘the vote,’ and it stated that if someone does not follow the directions their ballot is rejected. I would advise that everyone reads the directions fully and calls their precinct with any questions before filling out their ballot and returning it.”
You don’t have to vote completely along party lines. “You may vote straight ticket, split ticket, and at the same time you may vote for the individual candidate of your choice,” notes Parsekian. “If you overvote a section, your ballot will be kicked right out. If you vote in person and the tabulating machine kicks your ballot out we can cancel the ballot—it’s called “spoiling”—and you can redo it. If anything happens that your ballot doesn’t run through the tabulated, that particular ballot is noted and a new ballot is issued. All ballots have a number at the top—that’s another way we keep control. At the end of the night we have to account for every one of the ballots. There is a different range of numbers for absentee and in person ballots, so we can tell if it’s one or the other.”
Once you fill out your ballot, it goes into the privacy sleeve. “Then only the number shows at the top,” says Parsekian. “We take that slip with the number, fold it, tear it off and put it in the tabulator. We never look inside the privacy sleeve. Once that number is removed, there’s no way we know who it belongs to. We have an oath we have to swear when we come in at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day. The oath is taken from the state-wide rule book. We swear to abide by the rules, so we have no idea who voted for what.”
“If you’re voting in person, your photo ID is swiped and read. Then you fill out the little voting registration card. Your ballot number goes on the card. That number is stripped off the top of your ballot when you come out of the voting booth. All along the way there are numbers that correspond to each ballot—arbitrary numbers, so you can’t say, this person had this number. We just know there were this many people who voted. Again, the in person and absentee ballots have a different number range. So, say, if 200 ballots were sent in and 200 were received, the range of numbers becomes a check point.”
At the end of the night, all the numbers have to match. “The numbers on the ballots, even the number on the card you filled out. They all have to match the number of votes we had. We follow the ballot book as to how to close the precinct and make sure all the votes tally.”
The ballot counting process is painstaking. “At the end of a 12-hour day, we have to account for every single ballot, spoiled or otherwise,” says Parsekian. “My fellow poll workers and I suffer three to five times a year to do this job. But really, 90 percent of it is a pleasure, helping my friends and neighbors. The tough part is after the polls close. We spend at least two hours verifying every ballot and getting all the paperwork together to take to the county clerk in Hart.”
“We have to count all the ballots at the end of the night, and everything has to match up,” Shaw concurs. “We even lock up all the unused ballots. I don’t know how people can say that a pile of ballots were found in someone’s closet, because we have to account for every ballot. And the workers are evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. The only way you could cheat would be if all my workers—both the Republicans and the Democrats—were in on the cheat.”
Can the system be tampered with? According to Shaw, no way. “The electronic poll book is not hooked up to the web. So there’s no way the system can be hacked.”
So take a deep breath, exhale and rest easy. In Oceana County, your vote is secure. Parsekian is passionate about that. “It is wrong to tell us that there will be fraud. I feel personally attacked by that allegation. Because we poll workers work so hard to get an honest vote.”