ITC will be conducting aerial patrols of the high-voltage transmission structures and lines in Michigan until approximately June 8, weather permitting. The helicopter patrols are conducted to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC’s Michigan operating entities, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC).
Aerial inspections will cover nearly all the Lower Peninsula. Inspections are to be made in Oceana County during the week of May 29-June 2.
These patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC) requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives and are in line with the company’s model for operational excellence. Crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards. The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems.