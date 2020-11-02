HART — The John Gurney Park management contract is set to expire Nov.14, 2020.
The city recently put out bids, both locally and on the Michigan Municipal League website for the years 2021-2023. Freed Management, which currently holds the contract, was the lone bid received and included four fee structure options.
Freed Management owners Steve and Jennifer Freed stated in their proposal, “Since our company’s inception in 2012, we have drastically increased the campground occupancy, revenue, online presence and reputation. It would be our honor to continue to be the onsite campground management for the 2021-23 seasons and beyond.”
In their proposal, the Freeds listed their many qualifications, including formal training in campground management, 12 years of hands-on experience in RV park and campground management, 26 years of military service and listed three references. They cited the many additions made to the campground since 2012, including an enclosed pet run, community garden, vending machines, laundry facilities, camp store, recreation equipment and rentals as well as many planned events and activities. Under their past management they have added several structural improvements to the park’s historic pavilion as well, including the addition of an industrial stove and refrigerator for the kitchen and replacement of the floor. They have maintained a 4.5 out of 5-star rating across the most widely used rating platforms and have implemented an online reservation system. Due to the impact that COVID-19 has had this year, the Freeds are proposing a series of payment and revenue sharing options for the city to consider.
“We wholeheartedly want to reach a mutually beneficial agreement and continue to manage John Gurney Park for many years to come. We have worked well together in the past to agree on mutually acceptable terms and can certainly continue to do the same,” stated the proposal. The parks committee, which had previously reviewed the proposal, made the recommendation to accept it and asked for the council’s approval to negotiate the terms of the three-year contract. The city voted unanimously to allow the parks committee to proceed. The council will vote on final approval at its Nov. 10 council meeting.