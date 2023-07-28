The Our Lady of White Lake Knights of Columbus Council 12985 is again sponsoring its annual raffle ticket sale during the month of August to raise funds for helping local people in need to include food banks, clothing and home items, the White Lake Giving Tree, mothers and babies and winter coats for kids. The Knights need your support in order to meet a goal of making $7,000 in profits.
Raffle tickets will be available for sale on selected dates and times at these locations: Eagles, Montague Foods, Montague Artisan Market and Walmart. In addition, raffle tickets can be purchased at the St. James Catholic Church Business Office on 5149 Dowling St. in Montague on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Checks should be made out to the “Knights of Columbus Council 12985”.
The tickets are $10 each or six for $50. There will be three winning tickets; first prize is $500, second prize is $400 and third prize is $300. The winning tickets will be drawn by Amy VanLoon, executive director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, at noon Sept. 5 at the Chamber of Commerce office in Whitehall.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization of men who are guided by the principles of charity, unity and fraternity to help people overcome hardships in their communities.