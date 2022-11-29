All boys and girls ages 5 to 14 are invited to participate in the 2022 Knights of Columbus Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. Posters are due to your school office by Friday Dec. 9. First and second place winners will be awarded for each age group, K-second, third through fifth, and sixth through eighth. Winners may progress to district, state and international judging. Registration forms are available at your school office. Please follow the rules on the back of the form carefully. For questions, please call Knights of Columbus youth director Nathan Kroon at 231-845-5436.