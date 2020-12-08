If you live in Hart or Shelby, you’ve undoubtedly seen it. The house across from Mercy Hospital Lakeshore, all dressed up for Christmas. The dwelling is a modest one; the display is anything but. It’s taken the message of “Let there be light” literally, with hundreds—thousands?--of blinking, blinding blue and white lights on the lawn forming a life-sized manger.. A little lamb is dressed up in red lights, and the blazing illumination continues all around the house itself, to the merry sleigh on the rooftop. At the top of the porch steps, giant cardboard figures of Joseph, Mary and Baby Jesus survey the scene. The Holy Family in Vegas?
Some find the display enchanting, others gaudy to the max. But to the nursing staff at Lakeshore, working the night shift in the midst of the pandemic, it’s the most beautiful sight in the world.
“One night, at around 3 in the morning, we were all pretty tired,” recalls nurse Angie Schiller. “We were short-staffed—some of our nurses had tested positive for COVID and had to be quarantined—and we’d had to work some extra shifts. We looked out the window and there was this house with the lights blinking everywhere. It was so extravagant! It just lifted our spirits. It reminded us that despite what we’re going through, we have something to celebrate. It’s Christmas. It’s not all sickness and death. We can see the light.”
The house, says Schiller, brought the nurses out of the “COVID, COVID, COVID” blues. It was an inspiration, of hope and cheer to come in the midst of present darkness.
Hospitals all across the country have been increasingly overwhelmed by the rapid surge in COVID cases, and as a small rural hospital, Lakeshore is feeling the hit.
“We saw the increase in cases in late October and early November,” notes John Foss, vice-president of operations at Lakeshore. “It was due to people holding large gatherings and not practicing social distancing, wearing masks, just following the guidelines. The problem with COVID is the number of people that require admission. As that number rises, we start to exceed our bed and staff capacity.”
According to the latest statistics from District Health Department #10, there are 1,310 cases of COVID in Oceana County, and 29 deaths. While the statistics are nowhere near those in other areas of the state and country, they’re nonetheless alarming; in the past month, the number of both cases and deaths has more than doubled in Oceana.
So far, Lakeshore has been able to handle the situation. “We’ve been doing a good job in Oceana,” says Foss. “We didn’t see the spike that Muskegon did. I’m happy to say that wherever I go in Shelby, everyone is wearing a mask. If we continue to take proper precautions, we won’t have another surge after Christmas. Then the vaccine will be available, and we’ll be in a much better place.”
“We want people to know that our staff is here to take care of them. Our hospital is handling it well, but we’re working short because some of our nurses tested positive and had to go home. Our nurses have gone above and beyond. Are they fatigued? Yes. All of us are working overtime, patient care and administration. We’ve been getting hit by one wave after another. As soon as we stand up and take a breath, it seems we get hit by another wave. We’re just waiting for that last wave so we can get back up on the beach.”
Lakeshore is equipped to deal with patients who will recover from the virus on their own. “The majority of COVID cases that we see are able to recover at home,” says Foss. “We don’t treat the more serious cases here, as we don’t have the necessary equipment and staff on the premises. If someone is experiencing severe symptoms, we transfer them to Muskegon.”
Foss observes that the COVID cases Lakeshore sees spans all ages. “We see a wide range of ages who are positive. The majority of patients who are admitted to Muskegon, however, are in the 60 to 70 age group.”
What should you do if you’re feeling sick? “If you feel ill, contact your doctor,” Foss says. “Or call a COVID hotline. You can have a virtual visit, so you can be seen at home. Symptoms of COVID can include fever, diarrhea, body aches, shortness of breath and overwhelming fatigue. Your doctor can determine whether or not you need to go to the hospital, at which point you’ll be tested through the ER.”
Meanwhile, sticking to the guidelines is something Foss can’t over emphasize. “Practice social distancing. Wash your hands often. Wear a mask. Limit gatherings to those in your own household. The one thing that remains constant is the guidelines.”
Does he have advice regarding which mask is best? “A homemade cloth mask is the least effective, but it’s better than no mask. The N95’s will protect against the virus better, because it filters out small particles. The key, however, is no matter what mask you have, wear it properly. Make sure it’s covering both your nose and mouth, to protect others as well as yourself.”
Above all, Foss is grateful to the community for doing its part. “I want to thank our community for what they’ve done to decrease the spread of the virus. Keep on doing it. It will be hard at the holidays, but we’re almost there. If everyone practices the guidelines, we’ll be having backyard cookouts again.”
Meanwhile, there’s always the Christmas House to lift the community spirit. “I know the owner didn’t do it for us,” Angie Schiller smiles. “But it sure feels like it. When you make that turn off Oceana Drive onto Michigan Avenue and there it is, well, it gives us all a little oomph.”