Approximately 8,000 gallons of sewage overflowed early May 21 on Industrial Park Drive in the Village of Shelby.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Greg MacIntosh said the village had an issue with an industrial lift when a cable in a transducer broke and got sucked into a pump. He said the District #10 Health Department and EGLE were notified as required. The overflow estimate was based on actual pumping.
MacIntosh said it doesn’t appear any sewage entered the creek, but samples were being taken up and down stream of the spill site.