A lighting strike July 26 is said to be the cause of a fire at the Silver Lake Pizza Factory at 7854 w. Hazel Rd. at Silver Lake.
Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said the lightning hit the gas meter on the building’s south end igniting the blaze. He attempted to shut the gas off, but was unable to completely because the meter could not be located. Gas supplier Amerigas and electrical supplier Great Lakes Energy were contacted to shut off the remaining utilities.
“We got the fire shut down fairly quickly,” Fuehring said.
The call came in at 11:34 a.m. and crews cleared the scene approximately two hours later, Fuehring said.
The store is owned by Janice Terryn and was insured. The Hart department was assisted by Shelby-Benona and Pentwater fire departments. Grant Township Fire Department also provided assistance along with Oceana County Emergency Manager Troy Maloney.
The state fire marshal was not called to investigate as Terryn told fire officials she and her insurance company would take care of it.
A Pizza Factory Facebook post from over the weekend acknowledged all the support and help the store received.
“The Silver Lake Pizza Factory wants to thank everyone for all the love and support during our recent fire,” the post read. “A special thanks to the Hart Fire Department along with Pentwater, Shelby-Benona and Grant fire departments. Thank you to everyone that stopped by and tried to help before the fire departments arrived. I am so thankful to be part of the Silver Lake community. I am awed by all the comments of love and support from everyone.”
The post continued, “We will be closed for the remainder of the season while we repair the damage from the fire. Thanks again.”
The fire is the second fire to a local business in the Silver Lake area this summer. In June the campground office, store and restaurant at Hideaway Campground was destroyed by fire. The Lighthouse Grill has since reopened in another location.