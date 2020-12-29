SHELBY — The Shelby Police Department will receive a much needed remodel in the coming months thanks to a number of local shareholders.
When the Village of Shelby moved its offices to its present location on State Street a few years ago, the police department did not receive any updates. Since that time, police staff have faithfully carried out their duties in less than favorable conditions. Village Administrator, Brady Selner, said in a memo to council, “Chief (Steven) Waltz has gathered the different quotes necessary to update the workspace. Media Technologies of Shelby has offered to provide the office furniture at half cost ($4,275.50), Magooz Floor Covering of Shelby will donate and install the flooring and Chief Waltz has offered to paint the office. The village will need to hire a contractor to install an updated HVAC system.”
Three quotes were gathered and the recommendation from Selner was to go with local contractor Adams Heating & Cooling for the amount of $8,896. The total cost of the project will be $13,171.50.
“An update is long overdue,” said council member Bill Harris who recently visited the department to get a layout of the update plans. “We can’t go wrong with Media Technologies furniture. It is such good quality, it will still look new in 10 years.”
Village President Paul Inglis concurred, “There are three reasons why now is the perfect time to do this — former chiefs have said how badly an upgrade was needed, the opportunity to have local businesses involved and the money is in the budget.”
Waltz added, “The quotes also included upgrading the HVAC in the storage room across the hall. By adding HVAC to that space, it can be utilized for something other than storage in the future, if the need arises. I’d like to give a shoutout to Stovall’s who came and trimmed out the window in our office for free last week. That had never been completed, but it looks great and has already cut down on some draftiness.”