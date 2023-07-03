More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution will convene in the nation’s capital for the 132nd Continental Congress, the latest gathering of the longstanding service organization’s annual meeting.
The week-long convention consists of business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, and is topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners are honored.
The Michigan Dunes Chapter will be represented by Shannon Larson, regent.
At the opening night ceremony, Jonna Mendez, former CIA chief of disguise and author, will be honored with the DAR Patriot Award. The National Defense Night Ceremony celebrating our nation’s military personnel and veterans will welcome Lieutenant General Nina Armagno of the United States Space Force. Other national awards will be presented during the week to outstanding individuals celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism.
“As more than 4,000 dedicated DAR members gather in one place, their energy produces inspiration, creative breakthroughs and true camaraderie,” said Pamela Rouse Wright, president general. “We are grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the hard work and accomplishments of the past year. As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, DAR needs to continue to present itself as the patriotic service organization that we are. Continental Congress offers a way for Daughters to come together and sparkle as they celebrate our country’s unique and rich history at the national level and within their own communities.”
The DAR Continental Congress is a time-honored annual gathering that has been in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding. National, state and chapter leaders as well as other members from across the country and around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.