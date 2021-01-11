The Petri Art Gallery has been a fixture in downtown Pentwater since 1986, when it was opened by Cheri and Bert Petri. Since Bert passed away in 2009, Cheri has continued to operate the gallery until this year, when she finally closed the main gallery space on Hancock Street.
“I had always told Bert that if we ever opened a gallery, I wanted it to be in Pentwater,” Cheri recalls. So, when they were in town for a summer art show in 1986 and saw an open space, they decided to rent it and continued there for 10 years.
In 1997, they bought the space at 226 S. Hancock and renovated it with the goal of showing not only their own work, but also artwork by other artisans.
“We had a huge space,” Cheri says, “and we started to get art from other artists we knew and built on that. We started going to national shows to buy from other artists. At one time we had over 100 artists. All the work shown had to be made or designed by an artist.”
Among those whose work was displayed at the gallery over the years was local artist Lois Huth, who specialized in sculptures of children and was well known in the area.
“She was a friend and a fine artist,” Cheri notes. “She worked until about two years ago and recently died at 102.”
Cheri herself was known for painting children in pastels.
“I did a lot of commissions of people’s children. I would go to the beach with families and take photos of them and then do the paintings during the winter. I feel that I got a good likeness and a feeling for the children based on the way they sat and moved.” She also taught painting at West Shore Community College for 15 years.
In the last few years, she is no longer doing commissions, but she still has people come to buy her art at the gallery located at 44 Second St., which is still open on a limited basis.
Cheri says that she and Bert shared the passion for art, though he was more disciplined.
“We were ‘starving artists,’” she laughs. “It was difficult to make a living, but we had a wonderful life, and I continue to do so.”
Bert’s preferred artistic media were primarily watercolor and oil, as well as some acrylics. He was known for his paintings of scenes around Pentwater and also for his nautical paintings. In fact, he was commissioned by the Navy to paint the SS Saratoga. He also did some portraits. Together, they accumulated awards at various art shows and had their work published in magazines.
The main Gallery was closed this year because, Cheri explains, “I’m 75 and health issues have become a factor. Also, I have a lot of other things I want to do.”
Among these things is spending more time with grandchildren. Her daughter in Pittsburg and her son in Fruitport each have four children, and she hopes to have further opportunities to be with them and watch them as they pursue their interests. She is especially proud that some of them may be artists. One granddaughter is 16 and paints and does beautiful miniatures that Cheri has displayed in the gallery. Another is nine and has shown an interest in art from Day 1.
When not spending time with family, Cheri knows that she will continue to paint, but will also wants to explore some new things.
“I love animals, people, children, and I have a lot of other interests, including history and science,” she emphasizes.
She also hopes to do more traveling with her longtime friend, Hugh Larsen. They had planned a trip to Denmark last summer that had to be canceled due to Covid, but they would still like to make that trip, as Hugh has family there.
“I would also like to go to Paris again,” Cheri adds. And they like train rides. They took a wonderful train ride last fall from Holland to Seattle, then on to L.A. and then Albuquerque and they’d like to take a train ride in Norway and one in Australia.
Though she loves to travel and usually spends a month in Florida where family comes to visit, Cheri sees herself continuing to live in Pentwater.
“I’m a people person,” she asserts. “One of the reasons I’m keeping the gallery on Second Street is all the wonderful people I meet. I love Pentwater. It’s a place where artists like to be for the beauty and charm. Every year there is change and new people coming in, including younger people who open new businesses. Pentwater is the only place I ever really wanted to live. And it’s the people — people who come from all over. I’ve had people come in and say that they feel so welcomed, and though it’s their first time here, they’re in love. And you know that they’ll be back.”