A number of weeks back I mentioned we are done discussing Charles W. Jay. Truthfully, I don’t think we will ever be “done” with Charles W. Jay. He provides too large a degree of interesting and unique insight into the pioneering days of our county for us to be “done” with him. What I meant was that we are instead done covering his journey to, and early perceptions of, Oceana.
Today, I would like to turn to his words once again as I share with you a peculiarity he pointed out in his book, “My New Home in Northern Michigan,” concerning the geology of this area.
It is common knowledge to most folks, and especially those that have been following my column, that the lumbering boom was instrumental to the formation of Oceana County. It is also well known that Lake Michigan played a vital role in this lumbering boom, by giving lumber barons the means by which to export their product and enriching Michigan’s past with the vibrant shades of our maritime days in the process.
However, there is one step in between cutting the trees and sailing them out that is quite possibly taken for granted. Charles W. Jay says, in his long-winded, romantically-titled prose, “There is a wonderful fact connected with the Michigan side of the great lake, that points to the wisdom and goodness of the Creator, in a manner so unmistakable, that it cannot fail to strengthen the Christian in his faith, and to weaken the skepticism of the honest and intelligent doubter.”
What he is referring to here are the tributaries all along the coastline of West Michigan. We know them well, for that is where many of our settlements arose. Pentwater Lake, Stony Lake, Silver Lake, White Lake, Pere Marquette Lake, etc. But what is it that Jay finds so faith affirming about these tributaries? He brings up some interesting points.
“All along the eastern shore,” said Jay, “for over two miles inland, are steep high sand-hills, studded with a stunted growth of pine and hemlock. These hills have been thrown up through centuries by the action of the winds and waves of the lake….”
But, beyond this belt of stunted trees and sandy hills, laid the great pine forests of Western Michigan, a gem waiting to be extracted. And luckily for us, the geology of this area allowed us to do just that. The tributaries were not only the perfect outlet, but they were also a power source, allowing the early domineering lumber barons to construct their mills.
“The entrance from the great lake,” said Jay, “is dredged out to the proper depth, wharfed up on either side, and large schooners are thus enabled to enter, load, and depart to distant markets with their cargoes.”
Still, he takes this peculiarity a step further:
“On the opposite side, or Wisconsin shore, one hundred miles across from us, none of these little interior lakes exist. And why? Because there are no forests of merchantable timber there that requires them for a highway by which to be floated to mill and market! Reader, are not these links welded into the perfect chain?” (Charles Jay, 1874, p. 51)
While Jay’s conclusion is maybe a trifle unscientific, he does bring up a good point. It was the forest and the tributaries together that made the settlement of Oceana possible. If it wasn’t for these two geological features, well, maybe none of us would be living here today.