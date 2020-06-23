County law enforcement departments were recently the recipients of new iPads, funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Oceana County (CFOC) and Community Mental Health (CMH).
The ipads main purpose will be to assist in calls with mentally ill community members. In an effort to assist his department and others in the county, Laude Hartrum, Pentwater Police Chief, wrote the community foundation grant for iPads that will connect to wireless modems in police cars.
“This will be a great communication tool. As we work with mobile crisis teams, the iPads will be used to virtually connect with mental health professionals who will be able to interview and evaluate an individual and hopefully de-escalate situations involving those who are mentally ill. Ideally we want to be able to use this equipment before a crime has been committed. As law enforcement officers, we know our community. We are familiar with the mentally unstable, and if we can get them help they need before they commit a crime, we are better serving them and our community,” said Hartrum.
The community foundation awarded $2,000 toward the project with Community Mental Health matching the grant request and contributing $2,000 as well. These funds allowed the purchase of eight iPads complete with otterboxes and screen protectors. The Oceana County Sheriff’s Department, the Hart State Police Post, Hart City as well as the villages of Pentwater, New Era, Rothbury and Shelby were all recipients of the new iPads. The Village of Walkerville was not a recipient only because of its limited volume of calls.
“CMH is using this as a pilot program and if successful they plan to push it out to Lake and Mason counties. I’ve only used it once since receiving the iPad, but can already see the benefits. Over the past two years, local law enforcement have been part of a county jail collaborative with the purpose of keeping the mentally ill out of jail. In most cases, these folks can be better served outside of the jail. The Pentwater Police Department hopes to write a three-year grant, totalling $750,000. Monies, if received, would provide more training for officers and provide trained staff to work directly with inmates after they are arrested. Our hope is to break the cycle of arresting the mentally ill and getting them the services they need the most. And as summer gets going, we are also dealing with more and more visitors in each of our municipalities. Having the option of connecting virtually to help those we don’t know, will be an added benefit as well,” Hartrum said.