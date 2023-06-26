Lots of activities and events will be on tap this weekend as the residents and visitors alike come together to celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday.
In Hart, things will kick-off Sunday with the annual Hart Sparks celebration. The band, Simply in Time, will bring its take on funk, classic rock, R&B, yacht rock and instrumental jams. The band is set to perform from 7-10 p.m. at the Hart Commons Stage.
The Kids Zone will be open from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Hart. The free activities include 9-square, gaga ball, and an inflatable bounce house. Food and street vendors will be available from 7-10:45 p.m. and Main Street will be lined with non-profit booths including Simply Glazed Popcorn and Aoha Glow. Confirmed food truck R&T Colossal Kitchen will also be available with its cuisine. The social district will be open all day with alcoholic beverages available from Hart Pizza, LaProbadita and Kristi’s Pour House.
The Main Street Market Chalets will be open from 5-9 .m. and the Hart Sparks Fireworks show is slated to begin at 10:25 p.m.
Monday will feature the traditional Pentwater Fireworks display over the Lake Michigan pier at Charles Mears State Park at dusk. People can watch the display from the Mears State Park beach or their boats. It is recommended people bring lawn chairs and beach blankets. The park also is scheduled to host a youth bicycle parade July 4 from 9:45-10:30 a.m.
The fireworks celebrations will wrap up Tuesday with the annual Thunder over the Dunes at Silver Lake. Spectators can watch from the dunes or around the lake. The display is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.