A Ludington man died Monday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover accident Sunday in Grant Township.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Beverly Collins, 86, of 3268 Piney Ridge Rd., Ludington, died at 4:33 p.m. The sheriff’s office accident report indicates Collins was the front seat passenger in a 2007 Ford Deconoline van being driven by Vanya Ladene Veihl, 65, of the same address. A third person, Virginia Mae Collins, 83, of the same address, was transported by Life EMS to Mercy Health Partners, Mercy Campus in Muskegon for treatment.
According to the accident report, Veihl was traveling south on the US-31 expressway north of the Park Road overpass. The report indicates Veihl lost control of the vehicle on an icy portion of the roadway and left the roadway to the west. According to the report, the vehicle overturned once and rolled approximately four times before coming to a rest on its wheels. All passengers were wearing seat belts.