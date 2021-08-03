Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Monday, Aug. 2 on US-31 south of Townline Road in Mason County’s Victory Township around 11:41 p.m.
Preliminary investigation showed that a 2012 Nissan Murano crossed the centerline and struck a 2001 Buick Park Avenue head-on. The Nissan Murano was northbound US-31 and was driven by a 31-year-old Manistee woman. The driver of the Nissan Murano was accompanied by her 2 1/2-year-old daughter who was riding in a car seat. The Buick Park Avenue was southbound US-31 and was driven by Daisy Mazeika, a 51-year-old Manistee woman.
Mazeika was killed as a result of the crash. The driver of the Nissan Murano was initially treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being transported to Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon, where she remained in serious condition Tuesday morning. The 2 1/2-year-old passenger was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Speed is currently being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the traffic crash. Portions of US-31 were closed for approximately four hours while troopers investigated the crash.
Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division, Mason County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Gaylord Regional Communications Center, Mason-Oceana 911, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Mason County Road Commission and emergency first responders from Fountain Fire Department, Grant Township Fire Department, Free Soil-Meade Fire Department, Life EMS, and Mobile Medical Response (MMR) ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash that did not speak to police at the scene are requested to please contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.