The Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team is now accepting applications for a $25,000 Match on Main grant provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support new or expanding brick-and-mortar small businesses.
The Match on Main program provides grant funding to support an eligible small business desiring to launch or grow on main street by providing up to $25,000 in funding, reimbursed for eligible activities. The program is administered and managed by the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team (HEART). HEART will select one eligible business located in the downtown or other eligible business district to include in the application for support.
Eligible businesses are:
Located within the boundaries of the community the applicant serves
Located within a traditional downtown, historic neighborhood commercial corridor, or area planned and zoned for concentrated commercial development that contributes to a dense mixed-use area with multi-story elements
Sells products and/or services face to face and has a physical location within a traditional downtown, historic neighborhood commercial corridor, or area planned and zoned for concentrated commercial development (Ex. The business has a storefront location downtown)
Have, or intend to have, control over the site for which they are applying prior to Match on Main application. Please note: changes in the proposed business location after grant selection may result in the grant being forfeited.
May be operating as a for-profit or non-profit
Headquartered in Michigan
Has not received or been approved an MEDC Match on Main grant within the last 24 months.
Eligible use of funds:
Expenses for technical assistance items for design and layout of interior or exterior space, such as conceptual renderings of the interior or exterior floor plan, merchandise layout, other interior or exterior design concepts, and construction drawings, plans or specifications for interior or exterior space activation.
Expenses for interior building renovation items, including rehabilitation of floors, walls, ceiling, rooms, electrical improvements, lighting and lighting fixtures, furniture, and display renovations, installation of a permanent kitchen or other equipment, and/or fire suppression or other code compliance items.
Expenses for permanent or semi-permanent activation of outdoor space, including a dining area, beer garden, or other place-based outdoor activation deemed acceptable by the MEDC. Exterior signage, doors and windows may be permitted as an eligible expense if part of a larger outdoor space activation project.
Expenses for permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure related to COVID-19 recovery efforts such as items that promote the health and safety of employees and customers (examples include plexiglass barriers, curbside service windows, etc.).
Expenses for general marketing, technology to assist in connecting with customers (example: website upgrades or e-Commerce integration), operational changes (example: shifting from dine-in to carry-out), the purchase of a point-of-sale system, or inventory expenses for retail goods.
Funding is provided as a reimbursement of eligible activities and must be disbursed within six months of grant agreement execution. Applicants must provide a 10 percent match if awarded the grant.