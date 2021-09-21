A year before graduating from Shelby High School, Mitch Mather was faced with a life altering accident. In 2015, Mather was out skateboarding when he was hit by a car. This once athletic student’s mind switched focus as he spent his time healing.
Mather had a background in music, and has been playing the piano from an early age. When he was recovering from his accident, he received his first sound board, which is used in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) production.
“Before I ever had the equipment I used to listen to different songs and thought about how I could blend them with another song,” said Mather.
He taught himself to use the board by watching YouTube videos and utilizing his background knowledge of music. Over the years, Mather developed his talents in producing and began to perform at shows across the state.
Once he was confident in creating his own music, Mather enrolled in a production and recording workshop in Ohio. “That really helped me learn the technical ins and outs of producing,” said Mather.
He eventually moved to Kalamazoo, where the EDM culture thrives, with another local EDM producer, Chris Carroll. The people the two met guided both Mather and Carroll in networking and learning more about their craft.
This summer, both Mather and Carroll had the chance to return to the music festival scene after the pandemic caused a hiatus in live music. Mather performed at the silent disco at Breakaway Music Festival in Grand Rapids.
“This has been one of the best Breakaways I’ve been to in a while,” said Mather. Mather usually has a busy schedule of shows throughout the entire year, but each performance is special to him. “I enjoy every set as it is,” he said, “each new show is all that matters to me in the moment.”
Mather’s music is aggressive yet bouncy, and he likes to add in different sounds to give it a melodic feel. For Mather, creating new songs is what he is the most passionate about, and he puts a great deal of work into it.
For the remainder of the year, Mitch plans to take some time off of performances and work on his songs. Normally, he uploads his music to SoundCloud, and you can find it at https://soundcloud.com/marauder1130. He is hoping to soon put his music on more platforms, like Spotify and Apple Music.
Mather wants to take his producing to the next level by stepping into the festival circuit. “I’d like to be a headliner at a festival,”said Mather.
For now, Mather will be working on his new music in his home in Grand Haven, while still playing shows throughout the winter months.