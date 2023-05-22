Shelby Township has announced the opening of McCormick Companies newest McCormick Fuel Station and Convenience Store on the corner of M-20 and Oceana Drive. The fuel station features state-of-the-art fuel dispensers with E-85 blends, on and off-road diesel, rec gas, and racing fuel. While the convenience store offers handmade pizzas, fresh cinnamon rolls, pastries by Country Road Bakery, and a whole lot more. Easy on and off access from M-20 and Oceana Drive.
“Shelby Township is excited to have the addition of a McCormick Fuel Station and Convenience Store located in our community,” said Richard Raffaelli, Shelby Township supervisor. “When you visit a McCormick fuel station, you can see the pride they take in providing a clean, well-lit establishment for your convenience while maintaining that small town rural feel which we as community members cherish.”
McCormick Companies are a fourth-generation family-owned and operated local business with several convenient fuel station locations throughout West Michigan. The family is our neighbor, and has chosen to invest in Oceana County. Their investment into our small community provides local jobs and a positive economic impact. To learn more about McCormick Companies and their fuel stations, visit www.McCormickSand.com