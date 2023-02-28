The northbound lane of US-31 in Oceana County from Monroe Road to the north branch of the Pentwater River will be closed until 3 p.m. Friday for road work.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work will be weather dependent.
Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 5:28 pm
