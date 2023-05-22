• Contributed photo

Front Row (left to right): Mariana VanAgtmael of Hart High School, Kat Wang of Ludington High School, Evalena Jeruzal of Pentwater High School, Madison Kaiser of Mason County Central High School, Taylor Merrill of Bear Lake High School, and Deanna Codman of Mason County Eastern High School. Back Row (left to right): Clayton Mobley of Brethren High School and Dylan Madsen of Manistee High School. Not pictured: Carly Bennett of Onekama Consolidated Schools