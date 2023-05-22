Michigan Education Association (MEA) members from the 13-B Coordinating Council come together each spring to recognize one student from their respective district’s high schools as an Academic All-Star. The winners of the 27th annual awards are:
Mariana VanAgtmael of Hart High School, Kat Wang of Ludington High School, Evalena Jeruzal of Pentwater High School, Madison Kaiser of Mason County Central High School, Taylor Merrill of Bear Lake High School, Deanna Codman of Mason County Eastern High School and Carly Bennett of Onekama Consolidated Schools.
Criteria for selection of the MEA Academic All-Star Award included a student’s scholarship, leadership, character and service. An awards banquet was at West Shore Community College Friday, April 14 at which all the award recipients were presented with Certificates of Achievement, a $50 gift card and a gift basket. Thanks to Michigan Education Special Services Association Representatives Jacqueline Mast and Viola Collin, each student and their representing MEA association member were presented with a bouquet of tulips from A Garden in the Woods Farm.
This year, the MEA 13-B Coordinating Council chose to honor two of the All-Stars with additional awards: $500 to Carly Bennett of Onekama High School and a $100 scholarship to Brethren High School’s Clayton Mobley.
The event was co-hosted by MEA-Retired leader Jim Cunningham of Hart and Manistee Teachers Association President Stacey Andrews-Ramsey.
Teachers from each district introduced their district’s All-Star and spoke on their behalf. The entire event was sponsored by the Michigan Education Association under the leadership of Director Joe Washington and Field Assistant Nicole Birkett.