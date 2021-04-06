SHELBY — Mercy Health Lakeshore (MHL) Campus, established as the Lakeshore Hospital in 1925 and a partner with Mercy Health since 2008, recently announced it was named as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation.
“The recent Top 100 award was very exciting for us. We’d set reaching this goal a couple of years ago,” said John Foss, vice president of operations at MHL. “There are 1,343 ‘Critical Access’ Hospitals in the nation, and we are one of only two in 2021 who received the award for the entire State of Michigan. This special designation given to hospitals, based on their rural location, puts us in the top 7 percent of critical access hospitals in the country,” said Foss.
According to the Rural Health Information Hub, eligible hospitals must have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds; be located more than 35 miles from another hospital; maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients and provide 24/7 emergency care services.
“This isn’t an award you apply for. Each hospital receives an annual review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, based on public information reported, such as financial standing, average length of stay and outcomes,” Foss added. “However more than the award, we’d most like the community to be aware of the many services and the quality of care available close to home. We are pleased to have been able to add Dr. Gabriel Bakula, MD, as a general surgeon to the Mercy Health Lakeshore team last summer. Dr. Gabriel Bakula did his general surgical residency at Ascension Providence Hospital, Michigan State University and completed a surgical critical care fellowship at Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University.
Dr. Bakula joins Dr. (Loren) Reed, who has been with the hospital and in the community since 1980. As the only general surgeon in the county, prior to the addition of Bakula, he performed approximately 600 surgeries and procedures every year. Having Dr. Bakula as part of our staff will allow him to learn directly from the vast experience of Reed’s career and give Dr. Reed the option of not having to be on call every day,” said Foss.
“Be Remarkable” is a well-known Mercy Health marketing and advertising tagline. Mercy Health Lakeshore may be a small rural hospital, but by offering many important services and caring providers close to home, they truly can “be remarkable” and provide quality care and a less stressful experience. “The hospital offers mammography, CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, bone density, pulmonary function tests, sleep studies, EKG, and EEG,” Foss said. “Recently both our lab and radiology departments received renovations and updates, including the addition of digital radiology services, which exposes patients to much less radiation and provides faster results. We have a level four trauma designation for our emergency department and use the same emergency department and hospitalist groups as Mercy Health Muskegon. This means the same providers that would see and care for you in Muskegon could see and care for you at Lakeshore. They rotate weeks and take shifts in both places. We currently have 24 licensed beds so are able to provide single occupancy rooms. By using the same medical staff as Mercy Health Muskegon, we are keeping more patients local for their care. If a patient needs to be transferred to a higher level of care in Muskegon, they will be taken care of by the same medical team. We are proud to have a very dedicated staff of healthcare providers that are focused on serving our Oceana community, Many live and have families in the area and all have strong ties to the community we serve.”
MHL Board of Directors President Mishelle Comstock said, “We are so fortunate to have this asset in our community. The services and excellent care provided by the leadership and staff at Mercy Health – Lakeshore are such a benefit to our area. Now, being nationally recognized is the reward for all the hard work. This hospital has added many services to benefit us here in Oceana County and beyond, and we can all be proud to have this caliber of health care locally.”
Besides Foss and Comstock, the Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital Board includes Tim Horton — vice-chairman, Catalina Burillo — secretary/treasurer, John Cooney, D.O., Patti Hammond, Joanne Lound and Steven Meyers.
For more information on programs or services or to find a local provider, visit Mercy Health Lakeshore’s website at https://www.mercyhealth.com/location/mercy-health-lakeshore-campus or call 231-861-2156.