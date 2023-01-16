Gordon Merten of Hart Township was named Citizen of the Year for 2022 by the Hart Rotary Club.
This honor is conferred annually by the Hart Rotary Club on a non-Rotarian who has made a significant contribution to the betterment of the Hart area.
Gordon was honored for his long-standing work with “Meals on Wheels,” delivering meals and assessing the food needs of elderly folks in Oceana County. He is also active in the Oceana Center Grange, distributing dictionaries to all the third graders in Oceana County.
In addition, Gordon maintains the “water trough” on Polk Road, cutting grass and planting flowers. He is also the Eucharistic minister at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, taking communion to home-bound parishioners. He continually exemplifies the Rotary motto – Service Above Self.