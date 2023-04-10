Michigan’s asparagus producers have approved a referendum to continue the Michigan Asparagus Industry Development Program. The referendum was between March 6 and March 17, 2023.
Established in June 1978, the Michigan Asparagus Industry Development Program was designed to improve the economic position of Michigan asparagus growers by supporting research and market development efforts.
The program will continue for an additional five years, beginning June 8, 2023, and ending June 7, 2028. The current assessment is at a rate of 1.5 cents per pound.
A total of 40 valid ballots were cast in the referendum. Of those, 37 producers voted yes (93 percent) representing 14,158,213 pounds of asparagus (97 percent) and three producers voted no (7 percent) representing 426,049 pounds (3 percent).
For renewal of the program and its activities, more than 50 percent of the voting producers, representing more than 50 percent of the production of those voting, must have approved it.
Information on the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board is available on its website at www.michiganasparagus.org.