Michigan’s asparagus producers will have an opportunity to vote on whether to continue the Michigan Asparagus Industry Development Program in a referendum conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) beginning Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 17, 2023.
Ballots will be mailed by MDARD to Michigan asparagus producers today. Eligible producers with questions, or those not receiving a ballot, should contact MDARD toll-free at 800-292-3939.
The program was last approved in 2018 and, by law, must be renewed every five years. Currently, Michigan asparagus is assessed at a rate of 1.5 cents per pound.
For the program to be renewed, more than 50 percent of the producer votes cast, representing more than 50 percent of the total pounds of asparagus represented on the cast ballots, must approve it.
For the purpose of this referendum, each producer, partnership, or corporation is entitled to one vote. All ballots must be filled out completely, signed and postmarked by March 17, 2023, and should be sent to MDARD, Executive Office, P.O. Box 30017, Lansing, MI 48909.