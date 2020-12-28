Michigan Dunes Chapter, NSDAR members adopted 14 veterans’ families needing a little extra help this holiday season.
Members planned a family meal, donated cash or shopped for food items and special sweet treats to fill 14 boxes. The Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs in Hart was instrumental in identifying the families and allowed members the use of one of its rooms to assemble and pack the food boxes. They then made sure the families received the boxes.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded Oct. 11, 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., membership is 185,000, with 3,000 chapters in all 50 states, and internationally. Michigan Dunes Chapter, with membership in Oceana and Mason counties, with its home base in Pentwater, is one of 52 chapters in the Michigan Society DAR. The objectives of NSDAR are historic preservation, education and patriotism with the motto being God, Home and Country.
Brenda Hilderbrandt, member of MI Dunes Chapter served as the chair of this project, to continue dedicated support to veterans in the service area. She acknowledged local businesses, including Ludington Meijer, Rennhack Orchards Market of Hart, and Hansen Foods in Hart. Their financial help is much appreciated. She also acknowledged the Oceana County Department of Veteran Affairs for continual support of veterans and their families.