On April 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. lobbies of the Michigan State Police Posts in the Sixth District: Mount Pleasant, Hart, Grand Rapids, and Lakeview Posts will be open. The post prescription Drug Take Back box will be accessible to all community members.
Citizens can deposit any unused prescription pills or tablets without containers or labels during these times. No “sharps,” or liquids can be deposited in the Take Back box. Empty contents into a zip lock type plastic bag to ensure that personal information on prescription bottles remain with you. Peel off prescription labels and recycle the plastic bottle with your local recycling facility.
The MSP posts offer this service, year-round, to the community Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Saturday is a cooperative project between the Michigan State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). According to the DEA National Prescription Take Back website, “The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that many misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”
Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.